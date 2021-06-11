See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wyoming, MI
Dr. Tandy Champion, DO

Internal Medicine
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tandy Champion, DO

Dr. Tandy Champion, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Champion works at Richard A. Switzer M.d. PC in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Grandville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Champion's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard A. Switzer M.d. PC
    4166 56th St Sw, Wyoming, MI 49418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 249-1850
  2. 2
    Metro Health Grandville
    4285 Parkway Place Dr Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 252-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Michigan Health - West

Asthma
Wellness Examination
Hypothyroidism
Asthma
Wellness Examination
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 11, 2021
    Today was my first visit (6/10/21) and it was the best doctor visit I have ever had. She provided me so much education on my overall health and help create a plan for total health, rather than how most doctors see patients. Normally I go to the doctor and they only treat you for whatever your compliant is, she explained how many of my issues are all interrelated. I cant wait to see her again to see what she has laid out for my personal plan.
    Gwendolyn — Jun 11, 2021
    About Dr. Tandy Champion, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164443578
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

