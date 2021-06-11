Overview of Dr. Tandy Champion, DO

Dr. Tandy Champion, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Champion works at Richard A. Switzer M.d. PC in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Grandville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.