Dr. Taneisha Benjamin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Stone Mountain, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Benjamin works at Emory At Rockbridge in Stone Mountain, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Zoster Without Complication and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.