Dr. Taneisha Grant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Taneisha Grant, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Grant works at
Locations
Physicians Alliance of Connecticut2200 Whitney Ave Ste 330, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 281-4463
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Grant was positive.She is detailed and returned all my urgent calls the day. I enjoy working with her.
About Dr. Taneisha Grant, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1457534828
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
