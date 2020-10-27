Overview of Dr. Tang Ho, MD

Dr. Tang Ho, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at UT Physicians Otorhinolaryngology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Bell's Palsy and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.