Dr. Tang Le, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tang Le, DO is a Dermatologist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Dallas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
-
1
Mesquite Dermatology2704 N Galloway Ave Ste 101, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 288-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
DeSoto Dermatology1005 York Dr, Desoto, TX 75115 Directions (972) 572-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have to saw, I had carpal tunnel surgery, by Dr. Tang yesterday and am able to type today. I was skeptical about selecting a physician I never met to work on my hands. My daughter whom is medical school told me to look at reviews and creditials. Dr. Tang’s background is second to none. His reviews however worried me. I’m here to say, none of what I read was true. His bedside manner was wonderful. His staff were very accommodatiyng and facility was clean. I would recommend him to everyone
About Dr. Tang Le, DO
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1629261805
Education & Certifications
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
