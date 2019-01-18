Overview

Dr. Tang Le, DO is a Dermatologist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Dallas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Le works at Epiphany Dermatology in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Desoto, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.