Dr. Tang Le, DO

Dermatology
3.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tang Le, DO is a Dermatologist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Dallas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Le works at Epiphany Dermatology in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Desoto, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mesquite Dermatology
    2704 N Galloway Ave Ste 101, Mesquite, TX 75150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 288-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    DeSoto Dermatology
    1005 York Dr, Desoto, TX 75115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 572-1122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dallas Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Acne
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Acne

Treatment frequency



Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Peeling Skin Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Yellow Nails Chevron Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Tang Le, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1629261805
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
