Dr. Tangela Anderson Tull, MD
Overview of Dr. Tangela Anderson Tull, MD
Dr. Tangela Anderson Tull, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson Tull's Office Locations
- 1 3601 Odonnell St Ste 150, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 633-6300
- 2 7001 Johnnycake Rd, Windsor Mill, MD 21244 Directions (410) 633-6300
Hoffman and Berkowitz LLC6610 Tributary St, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 633-6300
Teresa A Hoffman MD & Assocs341 N Calvert St Ste 201, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 633-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tull is amazing! She delivered both of my kids Ali and Cala. Due to both pregnancies being high risk Dr. Tull made sure I was getting the best care. Dr. Tull made sure my husband was involved with every conversation during appointments and even during delivery. We love her! My kids will definitely know who she is and how she helped bring them into this world. I’ve found an forever doctor and her name is Dr. Tangela Anderson Tull
About Dr. Tangela Anderson Tull, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1952536070
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson Tull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson Tull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson Tull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson Tull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson Tull.
