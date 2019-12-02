Dr. Taranjit Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taranjit Arora, MD
Overview of Dr. Taranjit Arora, MD
Dr. Taranjit Arora, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Arora's Office Locations
AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Arora was referred by our primary Dr after an initial cancer diagnosis. We were seen by Dr. Arora the next day, tests were ordered and we were seen immediately. She was forthright but very compassionate. Answered all our questions and took her time to be sure we understood. We feel fortunate to be her patient.
About Dr. Taranjit Arora, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1093924409
Education & Certifications
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
