Dr. Tania Babar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tania Babar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY AT PARKERSBURG and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Babar works at
Locations
1
West Virginia Phys Elctrphyslgy3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 900, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I first met with Dr Babar on 2/7/2017. Her office staff and facility is extremely welcoming, clean and professional. Prior to talking to Dr. Badar I was nervous about the troubles I had been experiencing with my heart and chest pains. Dr Babar is very reassuring and easy to understand, as well as very personable!!
About Dr. Tania Babar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1598939027
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY AT PARKERSBURG
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
