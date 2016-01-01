Overview of Dr. Tania Hall, MD

Dr. Tania Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of Washing School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Alaska Women's Health,PC in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.