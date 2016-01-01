Overview of Dr. Tania Jalil, MD

Dr. Tania Jalil, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Jalil works at Tania Q Jalil MD PA in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.