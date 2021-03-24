Dr. Tania Kasdaglis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasdaglis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tania Kasdaglis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tania Kasdaglis, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Kasdaglis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Jersey Perinatal Associates LLC94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-6239
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kasdaglis?
I saw Dr. Kasdaglis for my second pregnancy. She was easy going and explained the ultrasound in a straightforward manner. She always made me feel comfortable, answered all my questions and addressed any concerns I had. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Tania Kasdaglis, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1366644601
Education & Certifications
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasdaglis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasdaglis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kasdaglis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kasdaglis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasdaglis works at
Dr. Kasdaglis has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasdaglis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasdaglis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasdaglis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasdaglis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasdaglis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.