Dr. Tania Kasdaglis, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Kasdaglis works at New Jersey Perinatal Associates LLC in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.