Dr. Tania Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Tania Lee, MD
Dr. Tania Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Foot & Ankle Institute of Texas5510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste B, Richmond, TX 77406 Directions (281) 232-1640
Hca Houston Healthcare Kingwood22999 Highway 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 232-1640
Hca Houston Healthcare West12141 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 232-1640
Douglas Wohlfahrt MD12121 Richmond Ave Ste 100, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 558-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee has been amazing through my pregnancy, She listens to my concerns and gives good advice. If I have a question I just send a message through the portal and I get an answer within 24hrs. I think her staff has been improving over time. I can't wait to she deliver my baby girl. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Tania Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.