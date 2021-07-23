Dr. Tania Orzynski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orzynski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tania Orzynski, MD
Overview
Dr. Tania Orzynski, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Dr. Orzynski works at
Locations
-
1
Greater Colorado Anesthesia455 N Sherman St Ste 510, Denver, CO 80203 Directions (303) 963-0130
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She was a anesthesiologist for my surgery. She came in a bit before surgery and talked to me, made sure I was comfortable, answered any questions, went through my medical history and even told my best friend what to expect out of me when I woke up from anesthesia. She is very witty which also helped me feel more relaxed.
About Dr. Tania Orzynski, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1801873955
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- St Joseph Hospital | St Joseph Hospital - Exempla
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
