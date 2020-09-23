Dr. Tania Serrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tania Serrano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tania Serrano, MD
Dr. Tania Serrano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Serrano works at
Dr. Serrano's Office Locations
Augusta GYN PC
1348 Walton Way Ste 4100, Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-1381
Obgyn Partners of Augusta Professional Corporation
465 N Belair Rd Ste 2A, Evans, GA 30809
(706) 722-1381
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Serrano?
Dr. Serrano has been my OBGYN for more than five years. I believe that choosing this type of doctor is the important healthcare decision a woman can make. From my first appointment through my most recent encounter, she has consistently lived up to and exceeded my expectations. Since that first appointment, she has been generous with her time and candid when I've asked for her perspective -- qualities I appreciate in a doctor. A few years later, Dr. Serrano led me through testing and first-line fertility treatments at my pace, without wasting any time. And just recently, she so skillfully and compassionately managed my first pregnancy and delivery! Most notably, during labor, when the first cervical ripening drug didn't thin my cervix, she offered a second type and gave me an entire extra day to labor -- ultimately helping me to avoid an unnecessary C-section. Dr. Serrano is a wonderful doctor and worth trusting with the most personal of health matters and most important life events!
About Dr. Tania Serrano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184679904
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serrano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serrano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serrano has seen patients for Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.