Overview of Dr. Tania Serrano, MD

Dr. Tania Serrano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Serrano works at Augusta GYN PC in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.