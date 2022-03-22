Overview

Dr. Tania Zuniga, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in State College, PA. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center and Mount Nittany Medical Center.



Dr. Zuniga works at Mt Nittany Physician Grp-green Tech Dr in State College, PA with other offices in Bellefonte, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.