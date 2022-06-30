Dr. Tanika Hale, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanika Hale, DDS
Overview
Dr. Tanika Hale, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Picayune, MS.
Locations
Picayune Dental Clinic200 Norwood St # 1504, Picayune, MS 39466 Directions (601) 603-4062
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hale?
They all made me feel comfortable, and that took away my nervousness ?? also polite, and just caring.
About Dr. Tanika Hale, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1740696434
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hale accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hale using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.