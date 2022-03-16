See All Oncologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD

Medical Oncology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD

Dr. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Bekaii-Saab works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bekaii-Saab's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Surgery
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer
Thoracentesis
Cancer
Thoracentesis

Cancer
Thoracentesis

Mar 16, 2022
My husband was diagnosed last year with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, we knew this was a battle that would be hard. We were lucky to have Dr.Saab, although the diagnosis has a low survival rate, Dr. Saab never told my husband a time limit to his life, just told us it was up to the man upstairs. I am thankful for this and that Dr.Saab was so caring, even though my husband only made it 5.5 months, he lived each day hopeful and fighting to live, this meant the world to me because my husband still looked forward to each day and we were still able to create precious memories and moments in-between, nothing in life is more important. Dr.Saab fought along with us and I will forever be greatful for him.
About Dr. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD

  • Medical Oncology
Education & Certifications

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.