Overview of Dr. Taniqua Miller, MD

Dr. Taniqua Miller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.



Dr. Miller works at Emory Clinic Nephrology in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.