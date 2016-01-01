Dr. Tankut Onal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tankut Onal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tankut Onal, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from MARMARA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida .
Pediatric Cardiology - HealthPark Commons16281 Bass Rd Ste 304, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 799-5107
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- Male
- 1285710855
- Shands Children's Hospital
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- MARMARA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Pediatric Cardiology
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
Dr. Onal has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Onal speaks Turkish.
