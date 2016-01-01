Dr. Tanmayee Bichile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bichile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanmayee Bichile, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tanmayee Bichile, MD
Dr. Tanmayee Bichile, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Bichile works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bichile's Office Locations
-
1
Groff Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine4815 Liberty Ave Ste 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (833) 242-8246
- 2 2580 Haymaker Rd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 856-1811
-
3
Allegheny Health Network Endoscopy Center Westmoreland118 Nature Park Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (412) 856-1811
-
4
Allegheny Center for Digestive Health500 Blazier Dr, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 934-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bichile?
About Dr. Tanmayee Bichile, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1295000586
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bichile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bichile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bichile works at
Dr. Bichile has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bichile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bichile has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bichile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bichile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bichile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.