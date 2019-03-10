Dr. Tannaz Ebrahimiadib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebrahimiadib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tannaz Ebrahimiadib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tannaz Ebrahimiadib, MD
Dr. Tannaz Ebrahimiadib, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Ebrahimiadib works at
Dr. Ebrahimiadib's Office Locations
-
1
Venus Women's Healthcare, Oceanside Ca3927 Waring Rd Ste D, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 990-7585
-
2
Valley Ob Gyn31493 Rancho Pueblo Rd Ste 201, Temecula, CA 92592 DirectionsTuesday10:00am - 2:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ebrahimiadib?
Dr Adib is very a nice helpful doctor. She is always available for questions and help when needed and when in pain.
About Dr. Tannaz Ebrahimiadib, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1164663860
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hosp-NYU
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ebrahimiadib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebrahimiadib accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebrahimiadib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ebrahimiadib works at
Dr. Ebrahimiadib speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebrahimiadib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebrahimiadib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebrahimiadib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebrahimiadib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.