Dr. Tannaz Ebrahimiadib, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (113)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tannaz Ebrahimiadib, MD

Dr. Tannaz Ebrahimiadib, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Ebrahimiadib works at Venus Women's Healthcare, Oceanside Ca in Oceanside, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Ebrahimiadib's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Venus Women's Healthcare, Oceanside Ca
    3927 Waring Rd Ste D, Oceanside, CA 92056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 990-7585
  2. 2
    Valley Ob Gyn
    31493 Rancho Pueblo Rd Ste 201, Temecula, CA 92592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 2:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tri-city Medical Center

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Abnormal Menstruation
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Abnormal Menstruation

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Painful Periods Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    About Dr. Tannaz Ebrahimiadib, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    27 years of experience
    English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    1164663860
    Education & Certifications

    Lenox Hill Hosp-NYU
    S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tannaz Ebrahimiadib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebrahimiadib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ebrahimiadib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ebrahimiadib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebrahimiadib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebrahimiadib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebrahimiadib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebrahimiadib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

