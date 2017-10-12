Dr. Tannaz Zahirpour, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahirpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tannaz Zahirpour, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tannaz Zahirpour, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Zahirpour works at
Locations
-
1
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp55 S Raymond Ave Ste 200, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 570-8005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Beverly Hills Comprehensive Medical Group8530 Wilshire Blvd Ste 250, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 657-0366
-
3
Ucla Health Marina Primary Care13160 Mindanao Way Ste 301, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 829-1000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Zahirpour?
Dr. Z is the best.I have always hated seeing doctors but she is very personable and she makes me feel at ease. She seems very smart and analytical.
About Dr. Tannaz Zahirpour, DO
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1114178076
Education & Certifications
- Northridge Hospital Med Center
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahirpour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahirpour accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahirpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahirpour works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahirpour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahirpour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahirpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahirpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.