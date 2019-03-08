See All Family Doctors in Midwest City, OK
Dr. Tanner McDaniel, MD

Family Medicine
3.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tanner McDaniel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.

Dr. McDaniel works at Midwest Medical Group in Midwest City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Midwest Medical Group
    8800 Se 15th St, Midwest City, OK 73110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 739-6840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 08, 2019
    Dr. McDaniel is the best doctor I have had. He always makes time to listen to how I feel. I could not be happier with a doctor.
    — Mar 08, 2019
    About Dr. Tanner McDaniel, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669458451
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ok College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tanner McDaniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDaniel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDaniel works at Midwest Medical Group in Midwest City, OK. View the full address on Dr. McDaniel’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

