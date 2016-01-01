Overview of Dr. Tanping Wong, MD

Dr. Tanping Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Tanping Wong M D in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.