Dr. Tanuj Banker, MD
Overview of Dr. Tanuj Banker, MD
Dr. Tanuj Banker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Banker works at
Dr. Banker's Office Locations
Center For Sight - Venice1360 E VENICE AVE, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 925-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center For Sight - Sarasota2601 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 925-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center For Sight - Englewood1800 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 474-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center For Sight - University5409 University Pkwy, University Park, FL 34201 Directions (941) 330-2020Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Center For Sight - North Port14844 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 484-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Banker goes the extra mile for his patients…he did for me when I had inflammation in my optic nerve…He saw me on a weekend and was so helpful to me! He saved my eye! Thank you Dr Banker!
About Dr. Tanuj Banker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Hosp|Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Georgetown University
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banker has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Drusen and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Banker speaks Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Banker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.