Overview of Dr. Tanuj Banker, MD

Dr. Tanuj Banker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Banker works at CENTER FOR SIGHT in Venice, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL, Englewood, FL, University Park, FL and North Port, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Drusen and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.