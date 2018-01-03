See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Tanuj Palvia, MD

Pain Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tanuj Palvia, MD

Dr. Tanuj Palvia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dr. Palvia works at Physio Logic in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palvia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physio Logic
    409 Fulton St Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 260-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Tanuj Palvia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679889315
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
