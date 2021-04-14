See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Tanuja Damani, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (17)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tanuja Damani, MD

Dr. Tanuja Damani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Damani works at NYU Langone General Surgery Associates in New York, NY with other offices in Paterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Appendicitis and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Damani's Office Locations

    NYU Langone General Surgery Associates
    530 1st Ave Fl 12, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7302
    St. Joseph's University Medical Center
    703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 754-2460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 14, 2021
    Dr. Damani did a Hiatal Hernia operation on me and Was absolutely wonderful. I recommend her to anyone with this kind of difficulty.
    Margaret Ladd Kessler — Apr 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tanuja Damani, MD
    About Dr. Tanuja Damani, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1235176272
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Residency
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tanuja Damani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Damani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Damani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Damani has seen patients for Gallstones, Appendicitis and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Damani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

