Dr. Tanuja Damani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tanuja Damani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Damani's Office Locations
NYU Langone General Surgery Associates530 1st Ave Fl 12, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7302
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2460
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Damani did a Hiatal Hernia operation on me and Was absolutely wonderful. I recommend her to anyone with this kind of difficulty.
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1235176272
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
