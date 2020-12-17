Overview of Dr. Tanuja Raju, MD

Dr. Tanuja Raju, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Raju works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.