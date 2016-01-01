See All Allergists & Immunologists in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Tanuja Vedere, MD

Allergy & Immunology
1.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tanuja Vedere, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Vedere works at VEDERE, TANUJA, MD in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Specialists of the Palm Beaches
    1801 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste C-107, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-7888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Tanuja Vedere, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346237104
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lsu School Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Grant Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

