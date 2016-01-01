Dr. Tanuja Vedere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vedere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanuja Vedere, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tanuja Vedere, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Vedere works at
Locations
Allergy Specialists of the Palm Beaches1801 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste C-107, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 335-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tanuja Vedere, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1346237104
Education & Certifications
- Lsu School Med
- Sinai Hospital
- Grant Hospital
- BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vedere accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vedere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vedere works at
Dr. Vedere has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vedere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vedere. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vedere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vedere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vedere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.