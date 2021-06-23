Dr. Yadwadkar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanushree Yadwadkar, MD
Overview of Dr. Tanushree Yadwadkar, MD
Dr. Tanushree Yadwadkar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Chester, OH. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
University of Cincinnati Medical Center222 Piedmont Ave # 6300, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 584-1000
Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians Inc625 Africa Rd Ste 200, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 891-8080Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Tmc Medical Network Dba Tmcone2840 E Skyline Dr Ste 230, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 324-1214Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Yadwadkar is thorough, knowledgable and kind. I recommend her highly. She does her homework about the patient before the visit and is well prepared to discuss test results or other medical conditions.
About Dr. Tanushree Yadwadkar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Internal Medicine
