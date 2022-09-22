Dr. Tanveer Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanveer Chaudhry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tanveer Chaudhry, MD
Dr. Tanveer Chaudhry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Spring Hill and Bravera Health Brooksville.
Dr. Chaudhry's Office Locations
Solace Behavioral Health17222 Hospital Blvd Ste 226, Brooksville, FL 34601 Directions (352) 678-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Spring Hill
- Bravera Health Brooksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tricare
- Ultimate Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chaudhry's approach to overcoming anxiety (PTSD, depression, etc.) is refreshing. My first appointment went quite well and I already have a plan in place, a therapist and a nurse practitioner. My goal is to be medication-free someday and Dr. Chaudhry shares that same goal. I'll check back in three months...
About Dr. Tanveer Chaudhry, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1932195823
Education & Certifications
- Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhry has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaudhry speaks Urdu.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.
