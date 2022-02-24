See All Psychiatrists in Westlake, OH
Dr. Tanveer Hussain, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (31)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tanveer Hussain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Hussain works at CHILD AND FAMILY COUNSELING CENTER in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The child and family counselling center of westlak
    26032 Detroit Rd Ste 1, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 250-9414
  2. 2
    The child and family counselling center of westlak
    26016 Detroit Rd Ste 7, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 250-9414

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tanveer Hussain, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114916202
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland CLin Fdn|University Hosps
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brookdale Hospital Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tanveer Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hussain works at CHILD AND FAMILY COUNSELING CENTER in Westlake, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hussain’s profile.

    Dr. Hussain has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

