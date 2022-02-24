Dr. Tanveer Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanveer Hussain, MD
Dr. Tanveer Hussain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.
The child and family counselling center of westlak26032 Detroit Rd Ste 1, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-9414
The child and family counselling center of westlak26016 Detroit Rd Ste 7, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-9414
Dr. Hussain has been treating me for ADHD. Highly recommend. He is very thorough and friendly. The staff is very friendly also.
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- Cleveland CLin Fdn|University Hosps
- University Hosps
- Brookdale Hospital Mc
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hussain speaks Urdu.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
