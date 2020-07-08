Dr. Tanveer Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanveer Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tanveer Khan, MD
Dr. Tanveer Khan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Danville, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Health Care Valleycare, Sutter Delta Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
East Bay Crdvsclr & Thrcc Assoc1320 El Capitan Dr Ste 120, Danville, CA 94526 Directions (925) 676-2600
East Bay Cardiovascular and Thoracic Assoc2222 East St Ste 375, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 676-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Sutter Delta Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I reviewed Dr. Khan previously, and I feel my emotional state was too fragile to be objective. Dr. Khan performed surgery on my husband in 2017. Although a difficult road, he was able to save my husband's life. The after-effects were devastating to our family. I would have appreciated more communication and then I don't think I would have been so shocked. Very recently, Dr. Khan treated my husband again. Night and day! He talked to me about all the test results, what they meant, and how we should proceed. He was like a different doctor. I appreciated his work and all his efforts to keep my husband alive. He is brilliant and great at what he does. I am grateful that he has grown into a much better communicator.
About Dr. Tanveer Khan, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1386856839
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School Of Med|UCLA|University of California at Los Angeles
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
