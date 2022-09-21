See All Cardiologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Tanveer Sheikh, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (34)
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tanveer Sheikh, MD

Dr. Tanveer Sheikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Sheikh works at Heart Care Associates in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Eczema, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sheikh's Office Locations

    Heart Institute of Boca Raton
    801 Meadows Rd Ste 105, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 241-4210
    Twin Lakes Medical Center
    2900 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 241-4210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Dr. Sheikh has excellent bedside manner. He is an extremely knowledgeable & experienced cardiologist.
    Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Tanveer Sheikh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063414787
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    • Grace Hosp-Wayne State U
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheikh works at Heart Care Associates in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sheikh’s profile.

    Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Varicose Eczema, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

