Overview of Dr. Tanveer Sobhan, MD

Dr. Tanveer Sobhan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Al Hospital



Dr. Sobhan works at Compass Health Systems, PA in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in North Miami, FL and Loveland, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.