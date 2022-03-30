Dr. Tanveer Sobhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanveer Sobhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tanveer Sobhan, MD
Dr. Tanveer Sobhan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Al Hospital
Dr. Sobhan works at
Dr. Sobhan's Office Locations
Compass Health Systems, PA10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste B6, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 752-9490
Compass Colorado Healthcare Systems Inc.1065 NE 125th St Ste 300, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (888) 852-6672
Compass Colorado Healthcare Systems Inc.1615 Foxtrail Dr Ste 230, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 800-4668
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient with Compass Health for several years now. While every physician’s office has their administrative hiccups, when it comes down to patient care, Dr. Sobhan consistently provided what I needed. I am moving out of state within a matter of days and just had my last appointment with Dr. S. and am proud that he’s helped me through some major life changes. The pandemic wasn’t easy for anyone and certainly, with the help of Compass and Dr. S., I know I’m OK and life is good. I would highly recommend Dr. Sobhan - he’s kind and attentive and should I ever move back to the state, Compass Health would be my provider again, no doubt. Thank you, Compass Health, for everything. I know I wasn’t always easy-going, but your compassion has been priceless.
About Dr. Tanveer Sobhan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Bengali
- 1780726836
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobhan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobhan has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sobhan speaks Bengali.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobhan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.