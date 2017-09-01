Dr. Tanvi Dhere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanvi Dhere, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tanvi Dhere, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Dhere works at
Locations
Emory University1365 Clifton Rd NE Bldg B, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3184
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dhere is a wonderful physician. She takes the time to explain things so that patients can understand. She also gives patients empowerment and control of their decisions- she makes me feel like I have control of my disease-the disease does not control me.
About Dr. Tanvi Dhere, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1790961662
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhere has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhere accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dhere has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhere.
