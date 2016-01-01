Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
Overview of Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Kadakia works at
Dr. Kadakia's Office Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Brighton Park4327 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60632 Directions (312) 847-6480
-
2
Oak Street Health Bellwood456 25th Ave, Bellwood, IL 60104 Directions (708) 734-5764
-
3
Oak Street Health Berwyn7000 Cermak Rd, Berwyn, IL 60402 Directions (708) 734-5765
-
4
Oak Street Health Little Village3010 W 26th St, Chicago, IL 60623 Directions (312) 847-6481
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadakia?
About Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Female
- 1891289765
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kadakia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kadakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadakia works at
Dr. Kadakia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadakia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadakia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadakia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.