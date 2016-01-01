See All Podiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM

Podiatry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM

Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Kadakia works at Oak Street Health Brighton Park in Chicago, IL with other offices in Bellwood, IL and Berwyn, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kadakia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Brighton Park
    4327 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 847-6480
  2. 2
    Oak Street Health Bellwood
    456 25th Ave, Bellwood, IL 60104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 734-5764
  3. 3
    Oak Street Health Berwyn
    7000 Cermak Rd, Berwyn, IL 60402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 734-5765
  4. 4
    Oak Street Health Little Village
    3010 W 26th St, Chicago, IL 60623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 847-6481

About Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1891289765
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kadakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kadakia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadakia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadakia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadakia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

