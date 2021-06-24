Overview

Dr. Tanvi Khurana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khurana works at Attleboro Gastroenterology in Attleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.