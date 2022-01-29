Overview of Dr. Tanvir Ahmad, MD

Dr. Tanvir Ahmad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Krishna Medical College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Quality Care Medical Clinic in Yakima, WA with other offices in Plano, TX and Wylie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.