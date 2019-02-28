Overview

Dr. Tanvir Bajwa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Medical Center Summit, Aurora Medical Center Washington County, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.



Dr. Bajwa works at Milwaukee Heart Institute in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.