Offers telehealth
Dr. Tanvir Choudhri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
The Mount Sinai Hospital1468 Madison Ave Bldg 8, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent kind and loving Devoted to patients. Through with sibject
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Indian, Spanish and Urdu
- Male
- 1043286727
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurosurgical Inst
- Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Choudhri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudhri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudhri has seen patients for Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudhri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choudhri speaks Indian, Spanish and Urdu.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhri.
