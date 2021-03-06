Overview of Dr. Tanvir Choudhri, MD

Dr. Tanvir Choudhri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Choudhri works at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.