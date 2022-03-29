Dr. Tanvir Haque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanvir Haque, MD
Dr. Tanvir Haque, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC.
Digestive Healthcare PA2417 Atrium Dr Ste 150, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 791-2040
Unc Ob-gyn At Panther Creek6715 McCrimmon Pkwy Ste 300, Cary, NC 27519 Directions (919) 791-2040
Rex Vascular Specialists781 Avent Ferry Rd Ste 106, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (919) 784-2300
North Carolina Heart & Vascular4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-3100
- Rex Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I’ve been seeing Dr. Haque for about four years now. I truly believe he has helped save my life after being diagnosed with cirrhosis. Very knowledgeable and answers all questions honestly. He is always available to respond to my questions when I send messages. I couldn’t have found a better doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1235457748
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Dr. Haque has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haque accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haque has seen patients for Enteritis, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Haque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haque.
