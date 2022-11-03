Overview of Dr. Tanvir Qureshi, MD

Dr. Tanvir Qureshi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Qureshi works at Tanvir I Qureshi MD PC in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.