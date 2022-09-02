Overview of Dr. Tanweer Majid, MD

Dr. Tanweer Majid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY AT PARKERSBURG and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. Majid works at Yusuke Yahagi M.d. P.A. in Victoria, TX with other offices in San Angelo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.