See All General Surgeons in Victoria, TX
Dr. Tanweer Majid, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Tanweer Majid, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Victoria, TX
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tanweer Majid, MD

Dr. Tanweer Majid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY AT PARKERSBURG and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.

Dr. Majid works at Yusuke Yahagi M.d. P.A. in Victoria, TX with other offices in San Angelo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Majid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yusuke Yahagi M.d. P.A.
    2700 Citizens Plz Ste 403, Victoria, TX 77901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 575-6396
  2. 2
    Betterlife Bariatrics of Victoria LLC
    2705 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Victoria, TX 77901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 575-6396
  3. 3
    San Angelo Community Medical Center
    3501 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 947-6375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Citizens Medical Center
  • Detar Hospital Navarro

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Anorectal Abscess
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Anorectal Abscess

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Majid?

    Sep 02, 2022
    He is a excellent surgeon excellent doctor he explains straight out what u need to know he will stay just to answer ur questions there is no other Doctor like Dr. Majid God bless him
    Pedro Olachia — Sep 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tanweer Majid, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tanweer Majid, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Majid to family and friends

    Dr. Majid's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Majid

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tanweer Majid, MD.

    About Dr. Tanweer Majid, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093912370
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY AT PARKERSBURG
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tanweer Majid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Majid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Majid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Majid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tanweer Majid, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.