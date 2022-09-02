Dr. Tanweer Majid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanweer Majid, MD
Overview of Dr. Tanweer Majid, MD
Dr. Tanweer Majid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY AT PARKERSBURG and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.
Yusuke Yahagi M.d. P.A.2700 Citizens Plz Ste 403, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 575-6396
Betterlife Bariatrics of Victoria LLC2705 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 575-6396
San Angelo Community Medical Center3501 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 947-6375
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Detar Hospital Navarro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a excellent surgeon excellent doctor he explains straight out what u need to know he will stay just to answer ur questions there is no other Doctor like Dr. Majid God bless him
About Dr. Tanweer Majid, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY AT PARKERSBURG
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majid accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Majid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majid.
