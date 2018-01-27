Dr. Tanya Altmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Altmann, MD
Overview of Dr. Tanya Altmann, MD
Dr. Tanya Altmann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Altmann works at
Dr. Altmann's Office Locations
-
1
Calabasas Pediatrics23480 Park Sorrento Ste 109A, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (818) 459-5720
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Altmann?
Dr. Altman is knowledgeable as well as insightful. She is very straight forward, yet caring.
About Dr. Tanya Altmann, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1073512083
Education & Certifications
- University of California Medical Center
- University of California Medical Center
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altmann accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altmann works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Altmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.