Overview

Dr. Tanya Ave'Lallemant, MD is a Dermatologist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.