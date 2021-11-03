Dr. Tanya Ave'Lallemant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ave'Lallemant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Ave'Lallemant, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanya Ave'Lallemant, MD is a Dermatologist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 72 Pine St Unit 3, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 589-1405
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ave'Lallemant?
I have been working with Dr. Ave’Lallemant for a number of years and find her to be extremely compassionate and knowledgeable. I know I am in the most capable hands no matter the reason for my visit.
About Dr. Tanya Ave'Lallemant, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1861497620
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut Health Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ave'Lallemant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ave'Lallemant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ave'Lallemant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ave'Lallemant has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ave'Lallemant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ave'Lallemant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ave'Lallemant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ave'Lallemant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ave'Lallemant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.