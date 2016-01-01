See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Tanya Benenson, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tanya Benenson, MD

Dr. Tanya Benenson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE.

Dr. Benenson works at Value Drugs Rock Inc in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benenson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Value Drugs Rock Inc
    30 Rockefeller Plz, New York, NY 10112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 664-2322
  2. 2
    50 E 79th St Apt 11D, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 664-4694

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.


About Dr. Tanya Benenson, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Polish
NPI Number
  • 1962626606
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Benenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Benenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Benenson works at Value Drugs Rock Inc in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Benenson’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Benenson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benenson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

