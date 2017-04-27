Overview

Dr. Tanya Bryant, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lynnwood, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Russian State Medical University (Rsmu), Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Bryant works at Edmonds Family Care in Lynnwood, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.