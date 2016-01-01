Dr. Tanya Chadha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Chadha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tanya Chadha, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Locations
Lawall Prosthetics & Orthotics Inc.6535 Nemours Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (203) 823-6149MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:15am - 12:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:15am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tanya Chadha, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831351204
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
