Overview of Dr. Tanya Clarke, MD

Dr. Tanya Clarke, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from U Coll West Indies, Kingston.



Dr. Clarke works at UNIV OF MIAMI-JACKSON MEMORIAL in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.